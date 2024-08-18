Eiberson Castellano Punches out Ten in 4-2 Victory over New Hampshire

August 18, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Fightin Phils (20-25; 51-62) outhit the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (14-28; 44-66) in the series finale on Sunday. Reading took five out of six games this series and earned an 11-6 edge in the season series over New Hampshire.

RJ Schreck led off the game with a leadoff solo home run, on the game's first pitch. It was his third homer of the year.

Reading tied the game at one apiece as Carson Taylor blasted his 16th home run of the season in the bottom of the second inning. Schreck allowed the Fisher Cats to retake the lead in the top of the third as he tripled home Michael Turconi.

Eiberson Castellano had another strong performance on the mound, striking out ten batters through six innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits and walking one. Behind him, Nelson Alvarez and Tommy McCollum pitched three scoreless frames and struck out four.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Fightins took a 3-2 lead thanks to two RBI doubles by Caleb Ricketts and Cade Fergus. Fergus went 2-for-4 with an RBI in the contest. In the bottom of the eighth, Marcus Lee Sang singled and reached second base on an error by center fielder Devonte Brown. The error allowed Trevor Schwecke to score from third base.

Castellano earned the win (2-1) and McCollum the save (9), while Devereaux Harrison suffered the loss (4-7).

The Fightin Phils return to the field Tuesday against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets, at 6:35 p.m. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Tuesday, September 3, through Sunday, September 8, against the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. On Tuesday, the first 1,000 fans will receive a Pride Night R-Phils Rainbow Pennant, presented by Kutztown University and LGBTQ+ Resource Center at Kutztown University. Wednesday is an Unused Ticket Game, thanks to Rip It Baseballtown Charities. Thursday is Tasting Festival on the Deck presented by Classic Harley-Davidson. Friday night features fireworks, thanks to Savage Auto Group. Saturday is a SpongeBob Celebration and Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks, sponsored by your local Kia Dealers. The home schedule finishes Sunday with Reading Truck MEGA Blast Fireworks, thanks to Penske.

To buy tickets, call 610-370-BALL, go to rphils.com/tickets, or in person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office. The Fightin Phils Brentwood Industries Team Store is open both in-person and online 24/7 at rphils.com/shop.

The 2024 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.