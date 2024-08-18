Kayfus' Blast Sinks SeaWolves in Series Split
August 18, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Erie SeaWolves News Release
The SeaWolves (63-48) fell 6-5 in a back-and-forth game to Akron (66-48).
Erie broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning against Akron starter Austin Peterson. Peterson retired the first nine batters he faced before Austin Murr began the fourth with a solo homer. Later in the frame, Chris Meyers singled and stole second. Luis Santana scored him on an RBI single to make it 2-0 Erie.
In the fifth, Danny Serretti bunted for a single and came around to score on Brady Allen's two-out, RBI double. Erie led 3-0 in support of starter Jackson Jobe.
Jobe started his outing with five scoreless innings. Chase DeLauter opened the sixth with a solo homer against Jobe, making it 3-1.
Jobe departed after a one-out single by Kahlil Watson. Tim Naughton entered for Erie and surrendered an RBI triple to Joe Lampe, making it 3-2. Naughton walked Guy Lipscomb, which placed runners on the corners. When Lipscomb stole second base, Lampe stole home on the throw to second base, which tied the game at 3-3.
In 5.1 innings, Jobe allowed two runs on three hits. He walked four and struck out seven.
Erie regained the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning on Gage Workman's two-run blast against reliever Magnus Ellerts, making it 5-3.
Naughton walked a pair of Akron hitters in the seventh. Eric Silva replaced him to face C.J. Kayfus. Kayfus clobbered a three-run homer off Silva, giving Akron a 6-5 lead.
Erie had the tying run on third base in the ninth inning against Zane Morehouse but did not score.
Ellerts (4-0) earned the win over Silva (4-4). Morehouse recorded his first save.
Erie kicks off a series in Bowie on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.
