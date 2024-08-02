Portland's Four-Run Eighth Sends Erie to Fourth Straight Loss

August 2, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

The SeaWolves (56-42) dropped a fourth straight game to Portland (55-43) with an 8-5 loss. Portland has won eight consecutive games.

Erie took an early lead in the second inning when Liam Hicks scored Jake Holton on an RBI single against Portland starter Hunter Dobbins. It was Hicks' first hit and RBI with Erie after being acquired in a trade with Texas.

Portland tied the game in the second against Erie starter Carlos Peña on an RBI double by Tyler Miller.

In the fourth, the SeaWolves regained the lead. Ben Malgeri reached on Ahbram Liendo's fielding error and advanced to second on a wild pitch. He scored on Austin Murr's RBI single to give Erie a 2-1 lead.

In the fifth, Roman Anthony drove home the tying run when he notched an RBI double. Peña then walked Kristian Campbell to load the bases. He walked Kyle Teel to force home the go-ahead run. Portland led 3-2.

Peña was pulled after Teel's walk. He went 4.1 innings, allowing three runs on five hits with three walks and three strikeouts. Calvin Coker escaped the fifth without further damage.

Erie tied the game in the seventh by scoring twice without a hit. Carlos Mendoza opened the frame against Felix Cepeda with a walk. He stole second and advanced to third on Trei Cruz's groundout. Gage Workman was hit by a pitch. Jake Holton then reached on a fielder's choice which scored Mendoza. Holton then stole second and scored when Eliezer Alfonzo reached on Luis Ravelo's throwing error, which gave Erie a 4-3 lead.

Tyler Owens made his SeaWolves debut in the seventh. He allowed a leadoff single to Anthony, who advanced on a groundout by Campbell. Teel then drove an RBI single to make it 4-4.

Eric Silva also made his SeaWolves debut in the eighth. He allowed a leadoff double by Drew Ehrhard, who advanced to third on Murr's fielding error. Tyler Miller then drove a single to give Portland a 5-4 lead. Ravelo then singled. Both runners advanced into scoring position when Hicks made a throwing error on a back-pick to second base. Anthony was intentionally walked before passed ball scored the lead runner to make it 6-4. Campbell then singled home both runners and made it 8-4.

Erie brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth. Theo Denlinger walked Cruz and hit Holton with a pitch. Alfonzo's RBI single made it 8-5. Zach Bryant came in and got Hicks to pop out to end the game.

Denlinger (2-3) earned his second relief win of the series. Silva (4-3) lost in his team debut. Bryant collected his second save.

Troy Melton faces David Sandlin on Saturday at 6:00 p.m.

