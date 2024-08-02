Squirrels' Slide Continues with Friday Loss
August 2, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release
ALTOONA, Pa. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels fell behind in the first inning and lost to the Altoona Curve, 9-3, on Friday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
The Flying Squirrels (45-55, 11-20) saw their losing streak hit five games, including all four games of this week's series against the Curve (15-16, 44-56).
Altoona took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning against Richmond starter Will Bednar (Loss, 0-2) on a two-run single by Abrahan Gutierrez.
In the top of the second, Andy Thomas hit a solo homer, his fourth of the season, to cut the score to 2-1.
Yoyner Fajardo hit an RBI triple and Tsung-Che Cheng added an RBI double to open a 4-1 Altoona lead in the bottom of the second.
In the sixth, Fajardo added a two-run single to extend the lead to 6-1.
Gutierrrez and Sammy Siani hit back-to-back RBI triples in the seventh and Dustin Peterson added an RBI single to move the Curve lead to 9-1.
Altoona starter Bubba Chandler (Win, 6-7) struck out seven batters over seven innings, allowing one run.
Ismael Munguia singled home Zach Morgan in the top of the eighth inning cut the score to 9-2.
Morgan added an RBI single in the top of the ninth to close the score to 9-3.
The Flying Squirrels and Curve continue the series on Saturday night in Altoona. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Following the road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond for a six-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats next Tuesday through Sunday. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.
