Squirrels' Slide Continues with Friday Loss

August 2, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







ALTOONA, Pa. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels fell behind in the first inning and lost to the Altoona Curve, 9-3, on Friday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The Flying Squirrels (45-55, 11-20) saw their losing streak hit five games, including all four games of this week's series against the Curve (15-16, 44-56).

Altoona took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning against Richmond starter Will Bednar (Loss, 0-2) on a two-run single by Abrahan Gutierrez.

In the top of the second, Andy Thomas hit a solo homer, his fourth of the season, to cut the score to 2-1.

Yoyner Fajardo hit an RBI triple and Tsung-Che Cheng added an RBI double to open a 4-1 Altoona lead in the bottom of the second.

In the sixth, Fajardo added a two-run single to extend the lead to 6-1.

Gutierrrez and Sammy Siani hit back-to-back RBI triples in the seventh and Dustin Peterson added an RBI single to move the Curve lead to 9-1.

Altoona starter Bubba Chandler (Win, 6-7) struck out seven batters over seven innings, allowing one run.

Ismael Munguia singled home Zach Morgan in the top of the eighth inning cut the score to 9-2.

Morgan added an RBI single in the top of the ninth to close the score to 9-3.

The Flying Squirrels and Curve continue the series on Saturday night in Altoona. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Following the road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond for a six-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats next Tuesday through Sunday. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

-SQUIRRELS-

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.