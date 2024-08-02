Cande, Fernandez and Restituyo Excel in Yard Goats' Loss

READING- Jarrod Cande turned in a quality start for the Hartford Yard Goats Friday night, before Reading broke open a tie game with six runs in the eighth to win, 8-2, at First Energy Stadum. Cande followed his seven scoreless inning performance on Sunday with six innings of two-run baseball against the Fightin' Phils. He permitted four hits, walked three and struck out four, while retiring 10 of the last 11 batters he faced.

Bladimir Restituyo and Yanquel Fernandez each collected a double and single for the Yard Goats. Restituyo extended his hitting streak to nine games, two games shy of his season high.

Reading jumped out to a 1-0 lead, when Marcus Lee Sang opened the last of the first with a home run. Hartford tied it in the second on an RBI-groundout by AJ Lewis against Robinson Pina, the reigning EL Pitcher of the Week. The Fightin' Phils took a 2-1 edge in the third on a home run by Caleb Rickets, before Hartford bounced back in the seventh to tie the game without a hit. Kyle Datres walked, stole second, and on a grounder by Lewis to short, Robert Moore threw the ball away, attempting to nail Datres at third, enabling. the tying run to score.

The Fightin' Phils broke the contest open, sending 10 men to the plate in the eighth inning. Kendall Simmons snapped the tie with an RBI-single and Ethan Wilson provided the knockout punch with a three-run homer.

The Yard Goats 12-game, two city road trip continues Saturday night at 6:45 with game five of the six-game series at Reading. Pitcher Sean Sullivan will make his Yard Goats debut. The left-hander was called up from High-A Spokane, where he had a 7-2 record. The Boston native was the Rockies second round draft choice in 2023 out of Wake Forest. Right-hander Seth Johnson will start for Reading. The game can be heard for free on the Audacy app or viewed on milb.tv.

The Yard Goats return home to Dunkin Park' Aug. 13 for a 7:10 PM game, launching a six-game series against Somerset. It is the Yankees affiliate's only visit to Hartford this season.

