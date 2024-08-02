Hampton Dazzles in Return as Patriots Fall Short in Bowie
August 2, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Somerset Patriots News Release
The Somerset Patriots fell to the Bowie Baysox 3-2 on Friday night in game four of a six-game series at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie, MD.
RHP Chase Hampton (3.2 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 2 BB, 4 K) threw 3.2 shutout IP in his Patriots season debut. Friday was Hampton's first non-rehab assignment start since he last pitched for Somerset on 8/22/23 vs. HFD in his final outing of the 2023 season. Hampton threw a season-high 57 pitches, after throwing 49 in his final rehab start with Class-A Tampa.
3B Tyler Hardman (1-for-2, HR, RBI, R, 2 BB) opened the scoring with a solo jack in the 2nd inning, reaching base three times. Hardman has RBI's in three straight games and four of his last five. Following up a three-hit game last night, Hardman is 5-for-18 over his last five games with 2 HR, 5 RBI, 5 R, 2 BB, and 2 SB. Hardman's sixth homer with Somerset this season traveled 416 ft and left the bat at 107 MPH. Since the start of the 2023 season, Hardman's 32 HR are tied for the most in the Eastern League over that span.
