Basallo Bats Bowie to Victory on Navy Night

August 2, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Bowie Baysox News Release







BOWIE, MD. - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, defeated the Somerset Patriots, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, by a final score of 3-2 in front of 6,864 on Navy Night from Prince George's Stadium.

Somerset (18-13, 50-50) took the first lead in the second inning on a solo homer by Tyler Hardman off Bowie starting right-hander Cameron Weston. Weston eventually settled in and matched his career-high with 5.1 innings, allowing the one run on two hits over two walks and six strikeouts. The 23-year-old now owns a 1.08 WHIP in 60.1 innings in his first Double-A season.

Bowie (13-18, 45-54) took the lead in the fifth with two runs across off right-hander Matt Sauer. Frederick Bencosme brought home Alfredo Velásquez with a sacrifice fly before Samuel Basallo crushed his 14th homer of the season over the center field wall. Basallo's solo homer traveled 409 feet at 110 mph off the bat.

The Patriots tied things up in the sixth inning on an infield RBI single to third base from Jared Wegner with the bases loaded. Right-hander Logan Rinehart struck out Alexander Vargas swinging to strand three men on and keep the game tied at two.

In the seventh, after Velasquez collected his third hit of the game and Bencosme singled him to third, Basallo retook the lead for Bowie with an RBI double off the left-field wall against right-hander Danny Watson (L, 1-3). The Orioles No. 2 prospect collected three hits on the night, his fifth three-hit game of the season.

Bencosme extended his hit streak to nine games with a pair of singles on the night. The Orioles No. 24 prospect is now 10-for-15 in the series.

Right-hander Lincoln Henzman (W, 3-2) pitched two perfect innings in the seventh and eighth and right-hander Keagan Gillies (S, 6) pitched a scoreless ninth to seal the victory and even up the series for the Baysox.

The Baysox continue their six-game home series against the Patriots tomorrow night at 6:35 pm. RHP Trace Bright (0-10, 4.50 ERA) is scheduled to start for Bowie against LHP Ben Shields (1-1, 2.08 ERA) for Somerset.

Saturday is Baytober Craft Beer Fest with a special beer stein and craft beer package for those who purchase a special ticket. Sunday is Area 51 Day and a Gunnar Henderson Bobblehead Giveaway to the first 750 fans ages 13+ along with Sunday Family Fun Day pregame catch in the outfield, player autographs, and all fans run the bases postgame, presented by KidStrong!

