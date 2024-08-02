Sproat Shoves in Binghamton's Loss to New Hampshire on Friday

August 2, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (17-13, 52-45) fell to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, 7-3, on Friday night at Mirabito Stadium, despite a magnificent start from Brandon Sproat.

Sproat struck out a career-high 13 batters - including 11-straight strikeouts to end his start - over five scoreless innings of work, while allowing just two hits and no walks. It marked Sproat's 11th Double-A start, and he lowered his ERA to 2.45.

The first-year pro has 110 strikeouts over 87.2 innings in 17 appearances and 16 starts between High-A Brooklyn and Double-A Binghamton.

New Hampshire (9-20, 39-58) scored four runs in the sixth inning, an inning that featured a one hour and 21-minute rain delay. The four runs were highlighted by an RBI double from Alex De Jesus, RBI walks from Rainer Nuñez and Yohendrick Pinango, and a sacrifice fly from Josh Rivera.

The Fisher Cats put up three runs in the ninth on Andrés Sosa's solo homer, De Jesus's second RBI double of the game, and RJ Schreck's RBI double that made it 7-0.

Alex Ramírez hit a two-run single in the bottom of the ninth that cut Binghamton's deficit to 7-2. Ramírez has driven in 41 runs this season. Ryan Clifford drove in Wyatt Young with a sacrifice fly in the ninth that made it 7-3.

The Rumble Ponies continue their six-game series against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Double-A, Toronto Blue Jays) on Saturday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:07 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM and MiLB.TV.

Postgame Notes: The series is tied 2-2...The Ponies drew nine walks and Clifford walked twice...Josh Hejka stranded one inherited runner on base and retired all three batters he faced in order in the ninth.

