Fightins' Pitcher Eiberson Castellano Named Phillies Minor League Pitcher of the Month for July

August 2, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Philadelphia Phillies announced on Friday that Reading Fightin Phils pitcher Eiberson Castellano was named the organizations' Minor League Pitcher of the Month for July.

Castellano made four appearances and three starts between High-A Jersey Shore and Double-A Reading in July. He combined to go 2-1, with a 3.66 ERA throughout the month. The 23-year-old righty added 25 strikeouts, four walks and a .208 opponents' batting average. He additionally held hitters to just three extra-base hits and struck out 32 percent of the batters he faced.

Highlights throughout the month included striking out 10 batters on July 13 against Hudson Valley, in Castellanos' final start with Jersey Shore. He was them promoted to Double-A Reading on July 15. In his first start with Reading, on July 21 at Portland, Castellano earned the win, going six innings and striking out six Sea Dogs' batters. With the win, Castellano became the first Reading pitcher to win their debut on the mound since Andrew Painter in August of 2022.

So far in 2024, Castellano is 5-3, with a 4.00 ERA over 16 appearances and 14 starts between Jersey Shore and Reading. Prior to his call-up, Castellano was 4-2, with a 4.12 ERA with the BlueClaws. With Reading in two starts, he is 1-1, with a 3.27 ERA, while adding 11 strikeouts and just three walks over 11-innings pitched. One of the highlights of Castellano's season was a 13-strikeout performance with Jersey Shore, against Brooklyn on May 31.

The Phillies signed Castellano as an International Free Agent in 2018 out of Venezuela. He spent all of 2022 and '23 with Single-A Clearwater and made his professional debut with the Dominican Summer League Phillies in 2021. Castellano owns a 3.67 career ERA, and has struck out 252 hitters over 208.2 innings, which is good for 10.9 strikeouts-per-nine innings pitched.

Castellano is scheduled to pitch Sunday night for the Fightin Phils as they conclude their series with the Hartford Yard Goats at 5:15 p.m. from FirstEnergy Stadium. Castellano is the second member of the Fightin Phils to earn organizational honors this season, while with Reading, as Carson Taylor was named the Phillies' Minor League Hitter of the Month for April. Otto Kemp won the award in May, prior to his call-up to Reading.

The Fightin Phils return to the field Saturday against the Hartford Yard Goats, Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, at 7 p.m. RHP Seth Johnson will be on the mound for Reading, opposite LHP Sean Sullivan for Hartford. Pregame coverage gets underway at 6:45 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

Saturday is a Tribute to Harry Potter, with the R-Phils wearing Harry Potter Jerseys. The night will end with Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks, presented by T-Mobile. The series ends Sunday with a Phillie Phanatic Appearance, presented by Berks County Intermediate Unit. To buy tickets, call 610-370-BALL, go to rphils.com/tickets, or in person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office. The Fightin Phils Brentwood Industries Team Store is open both in-person and online 24/7 at rphils.com/shop.

The 2024 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.