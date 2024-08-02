RubberDucks Fall in Harrisburg, 9-1 and 7-3

The Harrisburg Senators tallied three quick runs as play resumed from Thursday's suspended contest on the way to a 9-1 win, and they scored seven runs over the first two innings of a 7-3, seven-inning victory over the Akron RubberDucks to take the third and fourth games of a six-game series at FNB Field Friday night.

Turning Point

On the first pitch to resume play by Akron left-hander Ryan Webb, Senators first baseman Trey Harris lined a game-tying double to left-center field, catcher C.J. Stubbs reached on a fielder's choice, second baseman grounded a go-ahead single to left field, and left fielder Daylen Lile hit an RBI single to make it 3-1. In the seven-inning game, right-hander Ross Carver walked left fielder Daylen Lile, shortstop Kevin Made singled to right field, and Carver hit Harris with a pitch to load the bases. Third baseman Paul Witt hit a ground-rule double to the left-field wall, and later center fielder Cody Wilson added a two-run double, and catcher Isreal Pineda hit an RBI single for a 5-0 lead, ending Carver's start.

Mound Presence

Webb threw 33 pitches before finishing the second inning with the bases loaded on back-to-back strikeouts that began a string of five in a row. He also allowed three more runs in the fourth inning on four straight two-out hits. He lasted five innings, allowing six runs - five earned - on 10 hits with one walk and eight strikeouts, becoming the Eastern League strikeout leader with 118 this season. Right-hander Zane Morehouse allowed two earned runs while striking out three batters in his two-inning Double-A debut. In the seven-inning game, right-hander Davis Sharpe relieved Carver and lasted 2 1/3 innings, allowing a two-run homer to right fielder Jeremy De La Rosa. Right-hander Tyler Thornton worked 1 2/3 scoreless inning, and right-hander Alaska Abney retired all four batters he faced in his fifth straight scoreless outing.

Duck Tales

In the seven-inning game, Akron third baseman Dayan Frías hit a solo home run in the third inning. In the fourth, second baseman Kahlil Watson led off with a walk, went to third base on designated hitter Aaron Bracho 's single and scored on a wild pitch, before catcher Micael Ramírez singled Bracho home with two outs to cut the deficit to 7-3.

Notebook

Webb's 17-inning scoreless streak over his past three starts ended... Petey Halpin extended an eight-game hitting streak with a ninth-inning double before going hitless in the seven-inning game...Harrisburg took a 6-4 lead in the season series...Game Times: 2:36 & 2:07...Attendance: 2,843 & 6,111.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Harrisburg at 6 p.m. Saturday at FNB Field. Akron right-hander Aaron Davenport (6-3, 2.67 ERA) is scheduled to face Senators right-hander Rodney Theophile (1-2, 2.67 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

