Senators Take Doubleheader
August 2, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators swept their doubleheader against the Akron RubberDucks Friday night at FNB Field.
In game one, the Senators trailed 1-0 when the game had been suspended due to rain Thursday afternoon. When play resumed Friday the Senators quickly erased the deficit to take a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the 2nd inning, then added three more runs in the 4th, another in the 5th, and two more in the 8th to extend a 9-1 lead.
In game two, the Senators picked up right where they left off as they jumped on top early with a five-run 1st inning. The Sens tacked on two more runs in the 2nd inning for a 7-0 lead. Akron added a run in the 3rd and two runs in the 4th but couldn't muster a comeback.
THE BIG PLAY
In game one, Trey Harris opened the day's action with an RBI double in the bottom of the 2nd, which tied the game 1-1 and sparked a three-run frame for the Sens.
In game two, Paul Witt hit a base-loaded, two-RBI ground-rule double that gave the Sens the early 2-0 lead and ignited a five-run inning for the Senators.
FILIBUSTERS
In game one Daylen Lile and Trey Harris both went 3-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored... Between both games, Jeremy De La Rosa drove in four runs, including his first AA home run - a two-run homer in game two... Andrew Pinckney went 2-for-3 with two doubles in game one... Samuel Reyes, Garvin Alston, and Zach Brzykcy combined to throw six hitless innings in game one... Marquis Grissom Jr. threw two scoreless innings in game two to extend his scoreless streak to 12 innings... In game one the Senators matched their season-high with 15 hits... In game one Sens' pitching retired 18 consecutive batters from the 3rd to the 9th inning... The Senators evened the series at two games apiece.
ON THE DOCKET
The Senators and Akron RubberDucks play game five of their six-game series at 6:00 p.m. Saturday at FNB Field. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 5:45 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from August 2, 2024
- Sproat Shoves in Binghamton's Loss to New Hampshire on Friday - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- RubberDucks Fall in Harrisburg, 9-1 and 7-3 - Akron RubberDucks
- Senators Take Doubleheader - Harrisburg Senators
- Hampton Dazzles in Return as Patriots Fall Short in Bowie - Somerset Patriots
- Basallo Bats Bowie to Victory on Navy Night - Bowie Baysox
- Four-Run Eighth Inning Gives Sea Dogs Eighth Straight Win - Portland Sea Dogs
- Portland's Four-Run Eighth Sends Erie to Fourth Straight Loss - Erie SeaWolves
- Robinson Pina Sparkles his Way to 100 Strikeouts as Fightins Defeat Hartford - Reading Fightin Phils
- Cande, Fernandez and Restituyo Excel in Yard Goats' Loss - Hartford Yard Goats
- Squirrels' Slide Continues with Friday Loss - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Bubba Buries Seven Acorns in 9-3 Win - Altoona Curve
- Fightins' Pitcher Eiberson Castellano Named Phillies Minor League Pitcher of the Month for July - Reading Fightin Phils
- Pirates Acquisition Isiah Kiner-Falefa Scheduled to Rehab with the Curve - Altoona Curve
- 2025 R-Phils Home Schedule Released - Reading Fightin Phils
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.