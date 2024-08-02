Senators Take Doubleheader

August 2, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators swept their doubleheader against the Akron RubberDucks Friday night at FNB Field.

In game one, the Senators trailed 1-0 when the game had been suspended due to rain Thursday afternoon. When play resumed Friday the Senators quickly erased the deficit to take a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the 2nd inning, then added three more runs in the 4th, another in the 5th, and two more in the 8th to extend a 9-1 lead.

In game two, the Senators picked up right where they left off as they jumped on top early with a five-run 1st inning. The Sens tacked on two more runs in the 2nd inning for a 7-0 lead. Akron added a run in the 3rd and two runs in the 4th but couldn't muster a comeback.

THE BIG PLAY

In game one, Trey Harris opened the day's action with an RBI double in the bottom of the 2nd, which tied the game 1-1 and sparked a three-run frame for the Sens.

In game two, Paul Witt hit a base-loaded, two-RBI ground-rule double that gave the Sens the early 2-0 lead and ignited a five-run inning for the Senators.

FILIBUSTERS

In game one Daylen Lile and Trey Harris both went 3-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored... Between both games, Jeremy De La Rosa drove in four runs, including his first AA home run - a two-run homer in game two... Andrew Pinckney went 2-for-3 with two doubles in game one... Samuel Reyes, Garvin Alston, and Zach Brzykcy combined to throw six hitless innings in game one... Marquis Grissom Jr. threw two scoreless innings in game two to extend his scoreless streak to 12 innings... In game one the Senators matched their season-high with 15 hits... In game one Sens' pitching retired 18 consecutive batters from the 3rd to the 9th inning... The Senators evened the series at two games apiece.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Akron RubberDucks play game five of their six-game series at 6:00 p.m. Saturday at FNB Field. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 5:45 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.