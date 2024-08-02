Four-Run Eighth Inning Gives Sea Dogs Eighth Straight Win

Portland, Maine- The Portland Sea Dogs (19-10, 55-43) defeat the Erie SeaWolves (18-13, 56-42) 8-5 to extend an eight-game win streak and secure the series win over Erie.

Roman Anthony went 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored to extend a 15-game on-base streak while Krisitan Campbell extended a 20-game on-base streak. Tyler Miller notched a two-hit and two-RBI night while Drew Ehrard and Luis Ravelo each collected multi-hit games.

Erie took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second after an RBI single from Liam Hicks. Portland countered with an RBI double from Tyler Miller (10).

In the top of the fourth, Erie took the lead with a single from Austin Murr before Portland put up two in the bottom of the fifth. An RBI double from Roman Anthony (19) along with a bases-loaded walk from Kyle Teel propelled the edge.

Erie countered again in the top of the seventh, scoring two but Teel came through with an RBI single in the bottom of the inning to force the tie.

Portland exploded for four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. An RBI single from Miller and a two-run single from Kristian Campbell highlighted the inning to double the score.

Eliezer Alonzo hit an RBI single in the top of the ninth inning to keep Erie threatening but Zach Bryant closed it down with the final out and Portland took it, 8-5.

RHP Theo Denlinger (2-3, 5.71 ERA) earned the win after pitching 1.2 innings allowing one run on two hits while walking one and striking out four. Zach Bryant (2) earned the save after pitching 0.1 perfect inning. RHP Eric Silva (4-3, 5.10 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 1.0 inning allowing four runs on four hits while walking one and striking out two.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field tomorrow, Saturday, August 3rd, 2024 for game five of a six-game series with the Erie SeaWolves. First pitch for game five is slated for 6:00pm. RHP David Sandlin (0-0, 2.25 ERA) will start for Portland while Erie will give the ball to RHP Troy Melton (6-5, 4.29 ERA).

