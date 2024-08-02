2025 R-Phils Home Schedule Released

August 2, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

The Reading Fightin Phils, in conjunction with Major League Baseball, have announced their home schedule for FirstEnergy Stadium during the 2025 season! Game times, road trips, and a full R-Phils promotional schedule consisting of giveaways, appearances, and more will be announced at a later date.

The R-Phils will be playing 69 home games at America's Classic Ballpark. The 2025 schedule consists of 10 six-game homestands, plus a trio three-game homestand. Mondays are the universal off-day in the schedule once again.

2025 ticket plans are available right now! There is limited time to lock in the 2024 season pricing, so the Fightins encourage all fans to jump in quickly. By doing so, fans will have access to early information about the season and promotions. The online ticket form to lock in the pricing can be found HERE. Feel free to mail it in, drop it off at America's Classic Ballpark, send an email to info@fightins.com, or call the ticket office at 610-370-BALL.

START: Reading begins the season at home for the first time since the 2022 season. The Fightin Phils welcome the Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox) from Friday, April 4, through Sunday, April 6.

HOLIDAYS: Reading is home on Easter Sunday, April 20, as they will take on the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets). The Fightins are home the Tuesday following Memorial Day on May 27 and welcome the Erie Seawolves (Tigers). Fans can celebrate Father's Day at the ballpark this summer when the team plays the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays) on Sunday, June 15th. The team is home on Thursday, July 3rd to finish off a special three-game series with the Somerset Patriots (Yankees). Fans can cap off their summer as the Fightin Phils are home Labor Day Weekend against the Bowie Baysox (Orioles), with the final game of the series the Sunday before Labor Day on August 31.

END: The Fightins will end the regular season at America's Classic Ballpark when they host the Somerset Patriots (Yankees) from Tuesday, September 9 through Sunday, September 14.

Reading will also see the Harrisburg Senators (Nationals), Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies) and Akron Rubber Ducks (Guardians) at FirstEnergy Stadium.

So that you can begin to plan your outings at FirstEnergy Stadium, the 13 R-Phils home series are scheduled as follows:

Friday, April 4 through Sunday, April 6: Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox)

Tuesday, April 15 through Sunday, April 20: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets)

Tuesday, April 29 through Sunday, May 4: Harrisburg Senators (Nationals)

Tuesday, May 13 through Sunday, May 18: New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays)

Tuesday, May 27 through Sunday, June 1: Erie Seawolves (Tigers)

Tuesday, June 10 through Sunday, June 15: New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays)

Tuesday, June 17 through Sunday, June 22: Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies)

Tuesday, July 1 through Thursday, July 3: Somerset Patriots (Yankees)

Friday, July 18 through Sunday, July 20: Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox)

Tuesday, July 22 through Sunday, July 27: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets)

Tuesday, August 12 through Sunday, August 17: Akron Rubber Ducks (Guardians)

Tuesday, August 26 through Sunday, August 31: Bowie Baysox (Orioles)

Tuesday, September 9 through Sunday, September 14: Somerset Patriots (Yankees)

2025 group interest forms can be submitted starting now.

We encourage all fans to jump in early to lock in the 2024 season pricing. The 2025 promotional schedule and "On Sale" date for individual game tickets will be announced at a later time. Please call 610-370-BALL for all ticket related inquiries or visit rphils.com.

