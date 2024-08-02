Robinson Pina Sparkles his Way to 100 Strikeouts as Fightins Defeat Hartford

August 2, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - Stellar pitching by Robinson Pina and hot bats led by Ethan Wilson and Marcus Lee Sang led the Fightin Phils (8-20; 44-55) to an 8-2 win over the Hartford Yard Goats (18-12, 56-42) on Friday night, 8-2.

Despite taking the no-decision, Robinson Pina had a fantastic outing on the mound as he earned his 100th strikeout of the season in the top of the fourth inning, and finished the game with 102 strikeouts. He dazzled his way through 6.2 innings, allowed two earned runs on five hits, struck out four, walking one.

Lee Sang, who hasn't homered since June 28, broke his slump as he led off the first inning with a solo home run (11).

The Yard Goats' two runs were driven off the bat of AJ Lewis in the top of the second and seventh innings. However, he did not record a hit, as both runs were driven in on RBI groundouts.

Caleb Ricketts and Ethan Wilson both had impressive nights offensively, as they each homered, their seventh and fourth homers respectively. Ricketts was a solo shot and Wilson's a three-run homer, as he blasted the game open in the Fightins' six-run eighth inning. Wilson has now homered in back-to-back games, as tonight's was the second time he's gone back-to-back, with the last being June 27-28 vs Bowie.

Andrew Walling earned the win (1-0) and Brendan Hardy (1-2) took the loss.

The Fightin Phils return to the field Saturday against the Hartford Yard Goats, Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, at 7 p.m. RHP Seth Johnson will be on the mound for Reading, opposite LHP Sean Sullivan for Hartford. Pregame coverage gets underway at 6:45 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

