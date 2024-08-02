Pirates Acquisition Isiah Kiner-Falefa Scheduled to Rehab with the Curve

August 2, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, PA - The Pittsburgh Pirates announced on Friday that INF/OF Isiah Kiner-Falefa is scheduled to rehab with Altoona during this weekend's series with the Richmond Flying Squirrels. Kiner-Falefa is the fourth Pirate this season to rehab with the Curve this season after C Henry Davis, RHP David Bednar and LHP Ryan Borucki.

Kiner-Falefa is in the Curve lineup for Friday night's game, playing shortstop and batting second.

Acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays on July 30 in exchange for Curve INF Charles McAdoo, Kiner-Falefa is making his way back from a left knee injury and was placed on the injured list by the Blue Jays on July 2.

Kiner-Falefa is amid a career-best season at the plate during which he's batting .292 with eight doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 33 RBI in 82 games with Toronto. Kiner-Falefa, who is related to Pirates Hall of Famer Ralph Kiner, has developed a reputation as one of the most versatile players in baseball where he's made appearances at shortstop (327 games), third base (192 games), catcher (73), second base (60), center field (42), in left field (37) and in right field (seven) since he made his major league debut with the Texas Rangers in 2018.

Kiner-Falefa joined Toronto on a two-year contract this past offseason after spending two seasons with the New York Yankees.

