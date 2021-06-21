Pitcher's Duel Winner for Pit Spitters

June 21, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Traverse City, MI - In the penultimate game of an eight-game homestand, the (14-6) Traverse City Pit Spitters increased their division lead over the (11-10) Kenosha Kingfish with a 2-1 victory on Monday.

The Kingfish struck right away, working three walks and a hit in the first inning on starter Morgan Lunceford. Lunceford would strand the bases loaded, avoiding the 35-pitch rule by just two pitches. Because he didn't reach 35 pitches, he could continue his start, throwing three scoreless innings to combat the one-run first.

In a defensive game, two players provided the offense for Traverse City. Tito Flores singled twice and walked in his first three at bats. After his second single, he moved around to third on a sacrifice bunt. Chris Monroe scored him with an RBI groundout to tie the game at 1-1. Monroe struck again in the fifth, giving his team a 2-1 lead when he scored Flores again. Flores scored the only two runs for the Pit Spitters and Monroe had the two RBI's. Monroe leads the team with 15 RBI's.

Pat Hohlfeld (3-0, 1.42) pitched four scoreless innings of relief, picking up the win. He only surrendered two base runners in his outing. Her turned the ball over to Evan Gates in the ninth to pick up save number four on the season.

Streaking

Christian Faust singled in the fifth, increasing his on-base streak to 19 games

Mario Camilletti walked for the sixth game in a row, one for every game he's played

Miguel Useche has reached base safely in a season-high four games

Evan Gates picked up a strikeout in his sixth consecutive appearance

Up Next

Traverse City will close out the homestand against the Kingfish tomorrow at 6:35 ET. Cade Heil will make his second start of the season. For tickets for all 2021 home games, call 231-943-0100 or visit www.pitspitters.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.