Kingfish Fall to Traverse City in Small-Ball Battle

Traverse City, Mich- The Kenosha Kingfish (11-10) fell to the Traverse City Pit Spitters (14-6) 2-1 at Turtle Creek Stadium on Monday, June 21st.

Looking to extend their winning streak to three, Kenosha took the lead in the first when Justin Janas (Illinois) drove in Mitch Jebb (Michigan State) to make it 1-0.

In the third inning, Traverse City tied the game on a Chris Monroe (Illinois-Springfield) RBI groundout that scored Tito Flores (Michigan) to make it 1-1.

In the fifth inning, Traverse City got their second run on another RBI groundout from Monroe to make it 2-1, a score that held for the rest of the game.

On the mound, Kingfish starter Dante Guarascio (Carthage) took the loss going five innings pitched allowing one earned run. Randon Dauman (Saint Louis) pitched two innings of shutout ball. Harry Deliyannis (Pomona-Pitzer) threw an inning, conceding no runs.

Kenosha will take on Traverse City tomorrow, Tuesday, June 21 at 6:35 p.m EDT.

