Rafters Fall to Chinooks in Return to Witter Field

June 21, 2021







WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (11-10) fell 6-1 to the Lakeshore Chinooks (11-10) in the first game of a two-game series Monday night at Witter Field.

Caden Favors (Wichita State) was excellent in his start for the Rafters. The southpaw pitched five innings and allowed one earned run on just three hits.

The Rafters took an early lead 1-0 in the third inning. EJ Exposito (Long Island) led off the inning with a walk. He advanced to third on two wild pitches. A Sterling Hayes (Creighton) sacrifice fly scored Exposito.

Lakeshore took the lead in the fifth plating two runs off Favors, one earned. The Chinooks loaded the bases with no outs courtesy of a single, Rafters' error and walk. A sacrifice fly and a fielder's choice scored the two runs.

Lakeshore slowly extended the lead off the Rafter bullpen plating two runs in the sixth on two base hits, a walk and a hit batter. Lakeshore's Griffin Doersching topped off a three-hit day with a solo home run in the seventh to give the Chinooks a 5-1 lead. Lakeshore added a final insurance run in the eighth inning. Donovan Brandl (UW-Whitewater) pitched a scoreless ninth for the Rafters.

Lakeshore's Westin Muir shut down the Rafters bats in the final five innings, limiting Wisconsin Rapids to two hits with no walks on five strikeouts. The Rafters have scored one run in their first 27 innings facing the Chinooks this season.

The Chinooks and Rafters will play again tomorrow at 6:35 PM in the second game of the two-game series at Witter Field. The game can be seen on the Northwoods League Baseball Network and heard on WFHR 1320 AM.

