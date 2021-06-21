Kingfish Win 8-6 to Sweep the Bombers

Kenosha, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish (11-9) took down the Battle Creek Bombers (7-12) 8-6 Sunday, June 20 at Historic Simmons Field.

The Kingfish took an early lead against the Bombers as Cam Redding (St. Louis University) hit a two run home run to left field to score Mckay Barney (Washington).

Kenosha didn't pick up another run until the fifth inning, where three crossed the plate off of Battle Creek starter Luke Mcgibboney (LSU-Eunice) on two walks and two singles.

Kingfish starter Joey Kosowsky (Fairleigh-Dickinson) made it through six innings while giving up three runs, two of which were earned on a two-RBI triple from Miguel Larreal (Hillsborough Community College). He received the no-decision for the day as Kingfish reliever Hayden Fox (UW Whitewater) gave up two earned runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game.

The Kingfish earned back all three runs given up in the top of the seventh in the bottom of the same inning. Xavier Watson (University of Illinois) singled to lead off the inning and came around to score on a single from Mitch Jebb (Michigan State). An RBI double from Redding scored Barney and a sacrifice fly from Dustin Crenshaw (Grand Canyon University) scored Redding.

Fox picks up the win for the Kingfish and Nick Meyer (Dayton) gets the save. Will Christophersen (Michigan State) is credited with the loss for the Bombers.

Barney went 3-3 with three singles and a walk, crossing the plate three times for the Kingfish. Redding also went 3-3 with a home run, double and four RBIs while crossing the plate three times himself. Justin Janas (University of Illinois) went 2-4 with an RBI of his own.

The Kingfish will start a six game away stint starting at Traverse City Monday, June 21 at 6:35 p.m. CT.

