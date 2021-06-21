Fifth Consecutive Win Sends Rox to First Place

St. Cloud, MN - St. Cloud (13-6) stayed hot on Monday night with a 4-1 victory over La Crosse (11-10) and took first place all to itself in the Great Plains West.

The Rox have now won 11 of their last 13 games over the last two weeks. With Willmar's win over Mankato, St. Cloud overtook the MoonDogs for the top spot in the division with just two weeks to go in the first half of the season.

St. Cloud scored all four of its runs in the fifth and sixth to take the lead and never gave it up. Otto Kemp (Point Loma Nazarene) started the scoring with an RBI single through the right side of the infield, bringing in Nate Stevens (Johnson County Community College) from second base.

Andrew Pinckney (Alabama) would score the second run of the game, coming in on a passed ball from third base. He would follow up his run by breaking it open in the sixth with a two-RBI triple to right-center field that got the Rox to the final score of 4-1.

On the mound, Trent Schoeberl (Minnesota) went five and one-third innings as the starter, allowing just three hits and one run while striking out four Loggers.

Nate Peterson (Illinois-Chicago) was the only other Rox pitcher to see the hill tonight, going the final three and two-thirds frames. Peterson allowed just one hit and struck out four while earning his first save of the season.

The Rox will play game two against the Loggers at Joe Faber Field on Tuesday with first pitch at 7:05 pm. Then, St. Cloud finishes off its six-game homestand with a doubleheader against the Willmar Stingers on Wednesday.

