Booyah Look Ahead to New Week

June 21, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Booyah News Release









Green Bay Booyah infielder Brendan Ryan at bat

(Green Bay Booyah, Credit: Kim Schlough) Green Bay Booyah infielder Brendan Ryan at bat(Green Bay Booyah, Credit: Kim Schlough)

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah will return to Capital Credit Union Park on Monday evening as they are slated to host the Wisconsin Woodchucks.

Green Bay is glad to return home after being unable to record a win during their three-game road trip. The Booyah have won three straight games at Capital Credit Union Park.

The week ahead will be a tough test for the Booyah as Green Bay is slated to play two games in Wausau tomorrow against the Woodchucks. They will complete the game suspended by rain from June 8 to nine innings, followed by the regularly scheduled ballgame, which will be seven innings. Green Bay will then return home to host the Rafters in a scheduled doubleheader.

For tonight's ballgame, the Booyah will start Evan Estridge (Clemson). The right-handed pitcher from South Carolina will be making his third appearance of the season. He is 2-0 on the season, hurling 9.0 innings and giving up four hits, three runs, six walks, while striking out 11 batters. This will be his second start of the season.

The Woodchucks will start Tyler Hoeft. In three starts, he has a 1-1 record after pitching 15.1 innings, giving up nine hits, six runs, four earned runs, seven walks while striking out 14.

Fans in attendance at Monday's ballgame at Capital Credit Union Park can take advantage of Free Hot Dog Mondays, presented by Festival Foods. Fans can indulge in free hot dogs for the first 90 minutes after gates open, two hot dogs per person, per trip.

Single game, group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Packs are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.