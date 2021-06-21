Larks Dogpile on Puppies

The Larks defeated the Minnesota Mud Puppies 13-1 on Monday night in a game presented by Bismarck Cancer Center to open up a four game series.

Larks starter Drew Beazley turned in another impressive performance, going five shutout innings with five strikeouts while allowing no walks. Ryan Bourassa entered the game to pitch the sixth and seventh inning. The Larks strikeout leader (27), recorded five strikeouts and was using his nasty splitter with his fastball. Bourassa's heater registered 93 on the radar gun at times, for the Metro-Area Ambulance Fastest Pitch.Â

All, but one hitter in the Larks lineup recorded a hit. The Larks wrapped up the night with 15 total hits. Ben Teel was a standout on Monday, the first-baseman recorded two hits, had a team high four RBIs and hit a three-run homerun in the fifth for the Fetzer Electric Play of The Game. Teel now has hit safely in his last three games.

In addition to Teel's big evening, the Larks three and four hitters in shortstop, Kam Willman, and outfielder, Jaxon Rosencranz, combined to go 4-8 at the plate. Both Willman and Rosencranz have averages over .300 on the season and continue to provide a spark in the Larks lineup.

The Larks continue their series against the Mud Puppies tomorrow morning at 9:35 AM when Larks' Ryan Carmack takes the ball against the Mud Puppies starter, Ryan Sleeper as the first part of a day-night doubleheader. Larks ace, Seth Brewer, makes his fourth start of the season for the 6:35 first pitch.

