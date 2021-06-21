Day Looks to Continue Good Start to Season in Fond Du Lac

Following a 6-5 loss in Fond Du Lac on Father's Day, the Madison Mallards (8-12) will play in Fondy once again against the Dock Spiders (12-8).

After the Ducks put a run on the board in the first inning, the Dock Spiders scored six runs in the first five innings to go up 6-1.

The Mallards then mounted a comeback, scoring four runs in the top of the 6th highlighted by an Alex Iadisernia (Elon) home run and a Cam Cratic (Missouri State) RBI-double.

Following Cratic's double, the game went into a three hour plus rain delay, and neither team scored another run.

Starting on the mound tonight for the Mallards will be Ernie Day (Iowa Western). Day has made three starts on the season, all on the road. He's pitched 15 total innings and has a 3.60 ERA with 22 strikeouts.

On the hill for the Dock Spiders will be Jared Bellissimo (Rutgers). Bellissimo has made three starts this season with just eight total innings pitched and an ERA of 10.13.

The Dock Spiders now sit in second place in the Great Lakes West division, just a half game behind the Wisconsin Woodchucks for first. The Mallards are in sixth place, 4.5 games back of first.

Tonight's 6:35 p.m. first pitch is the third matchup of the four-game set with Fond Du Lac with the Dock Spiders having won the first two. These teams will meet again tomorrow in Madison for the finale of the series at 6:35 p.m.

