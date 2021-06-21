Booyah Comeback Falls Short

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah fell to the Wisconsin Woodchucks, 6-5, at Capital Credit Union Park on Monday night.

The Booyah trailed after an inning and a half as the Woodchucks were able to get four runs across off Evan Estridge (Clemson). He would settle down later and keep the Woodchucks offense in check.

A two-run home run by Jake Berg (Jacksonville) in the sixth inning made things 4-2, but the Woodchucks were able to return fire by scoring one in the seventh and one in the eighth to make it a four-run ballgame again.

The Booyah were able to make things interesting following an electrifying three-run home run by Nadir Lewis (Princeton) to cut the deficit to one. But Green Bay was unable to answer afterwards and fell at home, snapping a three-game home winning streak.

Max Wagner (Clemson) continues to play at a high level as he was able to record another two knocks and watches his batting average increase to .349. Elias Flowers (Jacksonville) also recorded a multi-hit game.

Estridge was able to punch out eight men in the loss.

The Booyah and the Woodchucks will face off again on Tuesday in Wausau. They will complete the game suspended by rain from June 8 to nine innings, followed by the regularly scheduled ballgame, which will be seven innings.

Green Bay will then return home to host the Rafters in a scheduled doubleheader. The first game will be Kids Day with Fairytale Princesses, Marshall & Chase from Paw Patrol, and balloon artist. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 pm. The second game will be Educators Appreciation Night. ($25 Bud Light Party Patio or $5 box seat ticket with ID). Wine Tasting with LedgeStone Vineyards and 95.9 KISS FM. Local wine samples for just $5. The night cap will begin at 6:35 pm.

