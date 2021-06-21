Big Kingfish Sixth Inning Amounts to a 12-2 Win against Bombers

Kenosha, WI-. The Kenosha Kingfish (10-9) took down the Battle Creek Bombers (7-11 )12-2Â Saturday, June 19 at Historic Simmons Field.

It was all Kenosha from the start as they scored one run in the top of the first on a Kirk Liebert (University of Kentucky) single that scored Mitch Jebb (Michigan State).

The Kingfish picked up two more runs as Xavier Watson (University of Illinois) and Cam Collier (University of South Florida) crossed the plate in the fourth inning on three singles and a walk.

The majority of Kenosha's runs scored in the sixth inning as the Battle Creek bullpen walked eight batters in the inning, and the Kingfish scored eight runs in return.

The Bombers scored their first run in the eighth inning off of Kingfish reliever Clayton Johnson (University of Illinois). Battle Creek scored one run after that in the ninth inning off of reliever Harry Deliyannis (Pomona-Pitzer).

Kingfish starter Brock Weirather (University of Richmond) pitched seven scoreless innings for the win, givingÂ up only four hits and a walk. Alec Thomas (Clarke University) takes the loss for the Bombers after throwing four innings and giving up three runs, two of which were earned.

Jebb walked three times and crossed the plate twice for the Kingfish, Cam Redding (St. Louis University) went 1-2 with three walks and an RBI and Liebert went 4-5 with four RBIs to secure the win.

The Kingfish and Bombers will face off again tomorrow, Sunday, June 20 for game two of the series at Historic Simmons Field at 1:05 p.m. CT.

