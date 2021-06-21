Bismarck Larks and Farmers Union Insurance giving away free jerseys in exchange for canned food

June 21, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Bismarck Larks News Release







BISMARCK, ND - The Larks and Farmers Union Insurance teamed up to give away jerseys and receive donations to the Great Plains Food Bank. The food drive will begin Wednesday, June 23 at 8 a.m. at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark. Anyone can get a free jersey by bringing in three nonperishable food items (boxed or canned).

This has become a popular annual event, often being the largest single-day donation of the year to the Great Plains Food Bank.

"Farmers Union Insurance is again proud to sponsor this year's jersey/food drive teaming up with our partners from the Bismarck Larks and the Great Plains Food Bank," said Dave Murphy, Sales Director Property & Casualty for Farmers Union Insurance. "We take a lot of pride as a company in being able to help provide meals to area food pantries with these type of events. I hope that the Bismarck-Mandan folks once again show up in masses with a lot of food items so we crush last year's totals."

Only 1,000 jerseys will be available, so fans may need to arrive early to receive their jerseys before they are gone. Last year, all jerseys were claimed in under six hours. 2,390 pounds of food and $276 were donated for the Great Plains Food Bank.

"Being able to introduce hunger relief to Larks fans and allow them to engage in what we have going on and help spread some awareness about hunger relief in North Dakota and in this region," said Jared Slinde, Communications Manager for the Great Plains Food Bank. "A lot of people are pretty alarmed to learn in such an ag rich state that one in six individuals in the state of North Dakota struggles with food insecurity."

This year's jersey goes along with the Larks' season five superhero theme. It is the Larks' only red jersey, and it showcases their "Capital City" logo.

The Great Plains Food Bank is currently North Dakota's only food bank and serves over 99 communities at 213 locations across the state. Over the last 35 years, Great Plains Food Bank has donated over 185 million pounds of food to people in need.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.