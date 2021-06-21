MoonDogs Get Shutout in First Game of Home-And-Home Series with Stingers
June 21, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Mankato MoonDogs News Release
Willmar, Minn. -Â The Mankato MoonDogs (12-7) were shutout 2-0 by the Willmar Stingers (11-10) in a Northwoods League baseball game, Monday at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Willmar prevailed in the contest with two runs batted in byÂ William Hamiter. The first came in the fifth inning with the other crossing the plate in the seventh. He had a 3-for-1 evening with one walk.
The Stingers outhit the MoonDogs 7-4 while Mankato had the game's only pair of errors.
The win went to Willmar's right-handed starting pitcherÂ Ryan Watson. Watson threw seven innings of shutout baseball while allowing three hits and striking out 13 Moondogs hitters.
Jonathan ClarkÂ (San Jose State) was the MoonDogs starting arm Monday where he threw six strong innings allowing one run. Clark gave up four hits, walked five and struck out six while falling to 0-1 in his second start of the summer.
In their next action, the MoonDogs head back home to play host to Willmar with the first pitch on Tuesday slated for 6:35 p.m. at ISG Field.
