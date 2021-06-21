Loggers Split Series in Rainy Finish

LA CROSSE, Wis - The Loggers fell to the Huskies last night in a 12-6 effort. Mother Nature had her say as an hour-long rain delay ensued during the early innings. The Loss doesn't change the standings for the Loggers though, as they remain in 2nd place in the Great Plains East.

Going into the rain delay, the Loggers were down 2-0, but an Aiden Sweatt 3-run HR gave La Crosse the lead. The Huskies weren't held back for long though, as they put three runs on the board in the 6th giving them the lead. From there the Huskies tacked on 7 more before earning the win.

The Loggers put together 7 extra-base hits (including a 3-run homer from Aidan Sweatt [North Florida], and a 2-double night from Ronnie Sweeny [Minnesota]); sadly, it wasn't enough to overcome the boys from Duluth.

The biggest problem for the Loggers was their pitching as they walked 15 and hit 3 batters. The free bases given by the Loggers killed them. Will McEntire received the win for the Huskies, while Ethan Bradford earned the Loss for the Loggers.

The Lumbermen go on a 2-game road trip before returning to Copeland Park for a doubleheader Wednesday against the Waterloo Bucks.

