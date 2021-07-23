Pit Spitters Squander Late Opportunities in Sweep

Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters stranded 14 base runners, half in the last four innings, in a 11-9 loss to the Kokomo Jackrabbits in extra innings.

The day started off positively for the Pit Spitters. A pair of triples from Zeb Roos and Miles Simington highlighted a three-run first. Simington had an RBI, while Tito Flores added a sac fly and Michael Stygles had an RBI single.

The Jackrabbits erupted for a six-run second. Eight straight batters reached in the inning. The Pit Spitters punched right back with a two-run third, with three singles to start it. Chris Monroe had an RBI single to give him the Northwoods League lead. He's since been leaped, but still holds the Great Lakes lead.

Kokomo got three more in the fifth to go up 9-5. After one run in the bottom half, the lead was 9-6.

The eighth inning was big for Traverse City. The Pit Spitters got three straight RBI hits to tie it. Roos singled home one, and Mario Camilletti and Flores had RBI triples. Flores represented the go-ahead run at third with just one out, but he was left stranded.

The Pit Spitters got the winning run in scoring position in the ninth but couldn't cash in. With a tied game, they loaded the bases in the tenth with one out, but again they couldn't cash in on the big opportunity. Kokomo scored two in the eleventh as Traverse City stranded the tying run on base in the bottom half for the loss. The Pit Spitters were 0-6 with three strikeouts with the go-ahead/winning run on base down the stretch.

The bottom of the order struggled in the game. The top three hitters went a combined 8-13 with four extra-base hits, four RBI's and four runs. The next three were 4-16 with four RBI's and two runs. But the bottom three combined for just one hit in 14 at bats.

Camilletti had a career night, going 3-3 with two triples, an RBI, two walks and a hit by pitch. He leads the league in walks (43) and on-base percentage (.529). He also raised his team-high batting average to .340, good for eighth in the Northwoods League and fifth in the Great Lakes East.

Up Next

Traverse City starts a two-game set against the Rockford Rivets tomorrow at 7:05. The Pit Spitters are 4-0 against the Rivets this season, including 2-0 at home. For tickets for all 2021 home games, call 231-943-0100 or visit www.pitspitters.com.

