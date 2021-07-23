Booyah Shutout Bombers, Win Third Straight

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - The Green Bay Booyah held the Battle Creek Bombers scoreless on Friday evening at C.O. Brown Stadium, 7-0.

Green Bay started the scoring in the opening frame when Dayson Croes (Quincy) drove in Nadir Lewis (Princeton) with an RBI single. Green Bay added another two in the second when Dalton Pearson (Georgia State) hit a single that drove in Johnny Hipsman (Richmond) and when Croes hit an RBI triple that drove in Pearson.

Green Bay kept going in the third when Hipsman hit a double to right field that scored Tristin Garcia (Western Kentucky).

Green Bay would add two in the fifth when Garcia hit an RBI triple to right field that scored Kaden Hollow (Dixie State) and Hipsman knocked a single that scored Garcia. In the seventh frame, Elias Flowers (Jacksonville) hit a single to right field that scored Brett Blair (Stanford).

Green Bay was propelled to victory by an outstanding performance by Evan Estridge (Clemson). He pitched 5.1 innings, allowing just five hits and two walks while striking out 11 men. He picked up his fourth win of the season.

It's the third straight win for the Booyah. They are currently tied for first place in the division in the second half with the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders with a 10-5 record.

The Booyah will continue this road trip on Saturday as they are set to take on the Kingfish in Kenosha. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 pm.

The Booyah will return to Capital Credit Union Park on Monday, July 26 for a bout against the Wisconsin Woodchucks. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm. It will be Free Hot Dogs Monday, presented by Festival Foods. Free hot dogs for the first 90 minutes after gates open, limit two hot dogs per person, per trip.

