Kingfish Fall to Rockford in Series Finale

Loves Park, Ill - The Kenosha Kingfish (10-8) fell to the Rockford Rivets (7-9) 9-2 at Rivets Stadium on Friday, July 23rd.

Looking to salvage the split, Rockford put up five runs in the second inning, three came on a Philip Matulia (Louisiana Tech) three-run homerun.

In the fifth inning, Rockford added one more on a Brody Harding sacrifice fly to score Matulia and increase the lead to 6-0.

In the seventh inning, Kenosha got their first run of the game courtesy of a Mitch Jebb (Michigan State) RBI double that scored Luke Stephenson (Elon) to cut the deficit down to 6-1. Rockford responded with three of their own in the bottom half of the seventh to claim a 9-1 lead. The Kingfish scored one more run in the eighth on a Chase Estep (Kentucky) double that scored Kirk Liebert (Kentucky) to cut the deficit back down to 9-2. However, that score held and Rockford salvaged the split.

On the mound, Kingfish starter Dalton Wiggins (Marietta) took the loss allowing three unearned and six total runs over six innings pitched. Jared Thompson (Illinois-Springfield) threw one inning allowing three runs, one of them earned. Hayden Fox (Wisconsin-Whitewater) threw one inning of shutout ball.

Kenosha will take on Green Bay tomorrow, Saturday, July 24. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m. CDT.

