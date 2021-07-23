Estridge Dominates on the Mound as Bombers Fall to Green Bay 7-0

BATTLE CREEK, M.I. - It was the Evan Estridge show that led to a 7-0 Bombers loss to the Green Bay Booyah Friday night.

The Green Bay starter struck out a season-high 11 batters over 5.1 shutout innings allowing just five hits. The outing was the first time Estridge had not given up a run in an outing all season. In total, Green Bay pitchers struck out 17 Bombers, the most strikeouts by Bomber batters in a game this season.

It wasn't just the pitching that propelled the Booyah to victory. Green Bay had 11 hits led by Johnny Hipsman who went 3-4. Dayson Croes, Kayden Hollow, and Tristian Garcia also gave the offense a lift with each player having two hits of their own.

The Booyah got to Bombers starter Isaac van dyke early as the righty lasted just four innings giving up four runs. After letting up an unearned run in the first, the Booyah scored two in the second led by a Dalton Pearson RBi single followed by a triple by Croes. Green Bay had no issue adjusting to the Bombers bullpen arms as Hunter Bedell relieved van dyke and gave up two runs on three hits. The Booyah scored two off Bedell in the fifth as Garcia hit an RBI triple to score Hollow and Hipsman was at it again as he scored Garcia with a single.

Battle Creek used four different pitchers in the game. Bryce Trail was the most efficient out of the bullpen striking out two in two innings giving up no runs and allowing just one hit. The Bombers offense was quiet as they were shut out for the third time this season. Battle Creek had six hits with Jacob McKeon having two of them.

The Bombers now fall to 17-34 overall and 4-13 in the second half. The Booyah continue their push for a playoff spot as the win improved their record to 10-5 in the second half which ties Fond du Lac for first place in the Great Lakes West standings in second half play.

The Bombers will be back at it tomorrow at C.O. Brown Stadium as they open a two-game weekend series with the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm.

Written by Harris Eisenberg

