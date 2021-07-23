MoonDogs Edge Express in Mankato Thursday Night

MANKATO, Minn. -Â The Mankato MoonDogs (33-15) shut down the Eau Claire Express (20-26) on the way to a 4-1 victory, Thursday at ISG Field.Â

Strong pitching as well as a pair of two-run hits fromÂ Alex BaezaÂ (Utah) andÂ Luke BecksteinÂ (Kansas State) propelled the MoonDogs to continue their winning ways for their third straight victory after coming off a three-day All-Star break.

After the Express plated one run on a single in the second, the MoonDogs responded in the bottom half whenÂ Alex BaezaÂ (Utah) blasted his first home run of the summer off the video board in right field. After two innings at ISG Field, Mankato led 2-1.

Luke Beckstein'sÂ (Kansas State) seventh-inning triple scored two to give Mankato insurance in the form of a 4-1 lead.

In the ninth,Â Vince ReillyÂ (Grand Canyon) locked it up with his team-high fourth save of the summer. He struck out two before rolling up the final out to lock down the 4-1 victory for Mankato.

The MoonDogs outhit the Express 9-3 despite having one more error, 2-1.

Earning the win after throwing five strong innings of one-run baseball wasÂ Jarret KrzyzanowskiÂ (Nova Southeastern). With the win, Krzyzanowski upped his record to 2-0 after allowing just a pair of hits for one unearned run. He walked two and struck out five along the way.Â

The MoonDogs and Express conclude their two-game series at ISG Field, Friday at 6:35 p.m.

