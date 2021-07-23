Booyah in Search for Third Straight Win

July 23, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Booyah News Release







BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - The Green Bay Booyah are back in Battle Creek to take on the Bombers as the two teams close out their two-game set.

Green Bay used a five-run fifth inning to break the game open and take a 9-2 lead. The Booyah finished with a 12-4 win over the Bombers at C.O. Brown Stadium. Dayson Croes (Quincy) went 3-for-6 with a pair of doubles and a run batted in. The Aruban was named Northwoods League Player of the Night.

Logan Lee (Northwood) pitched six innings, allowing six hits, two runs, one earned run, one walk with four strikeouts en route to his fourth win of the season.

Tonight, the Booyah will give the nod to Evan Estridge (Clemson) to wrap up the series. He is 3-4 on the season with a 5.17 ERA. He has pitched in 38.1 innings, allowing 37 hits, 23 runs, 22 earned runs with 15 walks and 44 strikeouts.

The Booyah will return to Capital Credit Union Park on Monday, July 26 for a bout against the Wisconsin Woodchucks. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm. It will be Free Hot Dogs Monday, presented by Festival Foods. Free hot dogs for the first 90 minutes after gates open, limit two hot dogs per person, per trip.

Single game, group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Packs are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

