Huskies Drop Third Straight in Downpour

July 23, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Duluth Huskies News Release







Bismarck, N.D. - The Huskies reopened play following the All-Star break at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark for a two-game set against the Bismarck Larks. Coming into the series, the Larks boasted a 3-1 record against Duluth and a clean 2-0 in their territory. That trend didn't change on Thursday night as the Larks downed the Huskies late, 3-2.

In 100° temperatures and a crowd of just less than 2,000, the Huskies repped the road blues and had a hot start from starter, Ben Gerl. The lefty from Joliet, Illinois and Northern Kentucky University impressed in his second start giving 5 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 5 K with his fastball reaching 89 mph, the hardest he's thrown in a Huskies' uniform thus far. He was relieved by the newcomer from Australia, Richard Kiel in the 6th and gave Manager Marcus Pointer two scoreless innings. The Huskies led the scoring off with a Mike Boeve single that scored Michael Brooks, who also reached on a single in the 1st. Carter Rost (ND, 3-0) was backed by three different arms who locked down innings 2-8 for Bismarck.

The fun for the Larks began in the bottom of the 8th. Another Huskies pitcher making his debut, Xavier Fosbenner (L, 0-1) had to deal with the inevitable rain that was looming in the central North Dakota area. As buckets of rain started pouring down, Fosbenner walked the bases loaded and gave way to Duluth's closer, Ethan Hammerberg. Two singles to right field later and Bismarck held a late 3-1 lead. The 9th inning almost provided extra fireworks when the Huskies' saw Ryan McDonald and Charlie Rhee both reach. Michael Brooks took the plate with two outs and hit a sharp ground ball to Larks' Shortstop who missed 1st base badly with the throw. The ricochet came straight back to Drew Beazley and caught Brooks in a pickle. Rhee was unable to score from third and the game ended in disappointing fashion for the Huskies with the hot hitting Paulsen coming to the dish. Brett Barnett (W, 1-2) earned his first win of the season in relief.

Brett Paulsen recorded the only multi hit game, going 2-4 with a stolen base. McDonald and Boeve both tagged on one hit apiece.

The Huskies visit Bismarck Municipal Ballpark for the last time in the regular season Friday night at 7:05 PM with Ronnie Voacolo on the mound. Duluth will look to snap their three-game losing skid.

