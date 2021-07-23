Larks Swim Past Huskies: Bismarck Larks

When it rains, it scores! The Larks defeated the Duluth Huskies, in a 3-2 thriller to open up the first homestandÂ after the all-star break on a positive note in a game presented by the YMCA.

Brant Schaffitzel delivered the big hit for the Larks, giving the Larks a 2-1 lead on a 2 RBI single to right field in the bottom of the eighth for the Fetzer Electric Play of The Game. Prior to the big hit, the Larks had trailed 1-0 after the first seven innings. Schaffitzel finished the night 1-4.

Pitching also excelled on Thursday night with starter, Carter Rost, going 3.1 innings allowing no earned runs. Following his strong outing, Larks relievers combined for 5.2 innings only allowing one run. Bret Barnett slammed the door shut with an impressive two innings to close out the game. The lefty had three strikeouts thanks to his fastball that hit 93 mph for the Metro-Area Ambulance Fastest Pitch.

The Larks wrap up their two game series against the Huskies on Fetzer Electric Firework Friday. Jonny Guzman (4-2, 2.43 ERA) of Duluth gets the start against Ryan Carmack (2-5, 6.32 ERA) for the Larks. First pitch is slated for 7:05.

