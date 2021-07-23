Kingfish Defeat Rockford in First Game Back from All-Star Break

July 23, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kenosha Kingfish News Release







Loves Park, Ill - The Kenosha Kingfish (10-7) defeated the Rockford Rivets (6-9) 10-3 at Rivets Stadium on Thursday, July 22nd.

Following a three-day break, Kenosha got ahead early on a Justin Janas (Illinois) walk that scored McKay Barney (Washington). Two batters later, Mitch Jebb (Michigan State) doubled to score Vince Bianchina (Northwestern) and Carmine Lane (South Florida) to increase the lead to 3-0. The next batter, Cam Collier (South Florida), singled to score Janas and Jebb to put Kenosha up 5-0.

In the second inning, the Kingfish bats kept going. Janas singled to score Bianchina. The next batter, Chase Estep (Kentucky) singled to score Lane. Lastly, Jebb hit a sacrifice fly to score Janas to increase the lead to 8-0.

In the bottom half of the fourth inning, Rockford got on the board courtesy of a Brian Fuentes (Indiana State) home run. Rockford added one more in the fourth and another in the fifth to cut the deficit down to five, but Kenosha got two of those back in the eighth on a Bianchina double to score Barney. Bianchina later scored on a wild pitch.Â Â

On the mound, Kingfish starter Bryant Bagshaw (Minot State) picked up the win going five innings allowing three earned runs. Clayton Johnson (Illinois) pitched two innings of shutout ball. Brady Kais (Columbus State) finished the job throwing two innings of shutout ball.

Kenosha will take on Rockford tomorrow, Friday, July 23. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m. CDT.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.