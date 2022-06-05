Pirates Recall 2018 First-Round Draft Pick Travis Swaggerty

INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates announced today that they have recalled their 2018 first-round draft pick and No. 13 prospect by MLB Pipeline, Travis Swaggerty. He will become the fifth Indianapolis Indian from the 2022 squad to make his major league debut this season, following outfielder Cal Mitchell and pitchers Cam Alldred, Yerry De Los Santos and Beau Sulser.

Swaggerty, 24, entered the season listed as the Pirates' "Best Defensive Outfielder" and "Best Outfield Arm" by Baseball America. After a slow April, Swaggerty has been one of the hottest bats in Indy's lineup.

In his past 16 games - 10 of which have been multi-hit performances - he owns a .397 batting average (25-for-63) with four doubles, two triples, three home runs, 14 RBI and a 1.132 OPS.

The center fielder made his debut with the Indians on May 4, 2021 and launched a leadoff home run in his first Triple-A plate appearance. Swaggerty hit three home runs and drove in seven runs in 12 games last season before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. Coming back from surgery this season, he is hitting .280 (37-for-132) with an .801 OPS in 35 games.

Swaggerty was originally selected by Pittsburgh as the 10th overall pick in the 2018 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of South Alabama (Mobile). He had his contract first selected on Nov. 19, 2021.

