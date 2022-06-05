Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 3 vs. Buffalo

June 5, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Buffalo Bisons (31-21) vs. Rochester Red Wings (34-19)

Sunday, June 5 2022 - 1:05 p.m. ET - Frontier Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio | TV: MiLB.tv

LHP Derek Holland (0-2, 4.58) vs. RHP Cole Henry (0-0, 0.76)

HOT WINGS: The Rochester Red Wings split yesterday's twinbill with Buffalo, winning game one, 5-1, and dropping game two 13-0...RHP Cade Cavalli went all seven innings in the first game, surrendering just one run on five hits while striking out a team-high 10 batters during his complete game outing...catcher Taylor Gushue knocked in two runs with a single in the fourth inning while designated hitter Joey Meneses picked up the lone multi-hit performance of the night for the Wings...game two featured Buffalo's Casey Lawrence who picked up his seventh win of the year after he allowed just one hit in his complete game shutout...center fielder Cole Freeman was responsible for the only knock in game two for the Wings...Nationals no. 4 prospect RHP Cole Henry gets the ball for the Sunday series finale after being called up from Double-A Harrisburg and will be opposed by 12-year ML-veteran LHP Derek Holland.

COMPLETE CAVALLI: RHP Cade Cavalli went the distance in game one of yesterday's doubleheader, allowing just a single run on five hits while striking out 10, throwing 93 pitches with 64 registering for strikes...in the righty's last 19.0 innings pitched across his last three outings, Cavalli has allowed just two earned runs while striking out 20 batters...Cavalli's 10-strikeout performance was the first since the Nationals became Rochester's Big League affiliate.

NEW RIGHTY IN TOWN: RHP Cole Henry was called up to the Wings on June 3 after a stint with Double-A Harrisburg...the Nationals' no. 4 prospect pitched seven games for the Senators this year, posting an ERA of 0.76...he gave up just two runs and struck out 28 batters in his 23 innings of action...he'll get his first start in the sixth and final game of this Buffalo series.

YOU CAN'T NO-HIT THE RED WINGS: Center fielder Cole Freeman picked up the Wings' lone hit in game two, logging a single up the middle against RHP Casey Freeman...with the knock, the righty extends his hitting streak to 3 games (3-for-12 since 5/29) and his on-base streak to seven games (since 5/24) which also marks his season-long on-base streak.

FRUIT GUSHUES: Catcher Taylor Gushue registered his second multi-RBI game (5/19) this season with the Wings yesterday, driving in two of Rochester's five runs in game one vs. Buffalo...this season across both Washington affiliates, Gushue has registered five total multi-RBI games as well as driving in at least one run 10 separate times, including a multi-RBI performance with Harrisburg this season where he posted five RBI...the switch-hitter is now batting .262 (16-for-61) in 2022.

MULTI-MENESES: Joey Meneses logged a team-high two hits in game one of Saturday's doubleheader...he notched his 18th multi-hit game of the season in the game one win...Meneses ranks second in the International League in batting average at .332 (65 for 196)...his 65 hits on the year is good for first in the IL, and he ranks fifth in the IL with 12 homers on the year.

ROCKIN' THE ROC: Last night's doubleheader brought in 10,635 fans, eclipsing a Frontier Field attendance record of 10,510 set two days earlier on June 3...it was the second time the ball park has seated more than 10,000 fans since August 30, 2019...the 1-1 record on the day has Rochester +2.5 games ahead of second place Buffalo.

