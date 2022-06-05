Home Runs Not Enough for Indians in Saturday Night Loss

June 5, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







PAPILLION, Neb. - After a trio of home runs put the Indianapolis Indians up by four runs in the sixth, back-to-back multi-run innings gave the Omaha Storm Chasers a 7-6 comeback victory on Saturday night.

With the score knotted at 2-2 entering the sixth inning, Bligh Madris singled home Canaan Smith-Njigba from third base for his second RBI of the night. Two batters later, with two outs and a pair of runners in scoring position, Hoy Park launched his second home run of the season to straightaway center field to extend the lead to four runs.

A two-run homer off the bat of JaCoby Jones cut the Omaha (27-25) deficit to two runs following a leadoff walk in the bottom half of the sixth. In the Storm Chasers' offensive half of the seventh, another leadoff walk came to score on a Vinnie Pasquantino one-out single en route to a three-run frame. Two batters later, Clay Dungan roped a two-out, go-ahead double off Hunter Stratton (L, 1-2).

Five of the six Indians (26-26) runs came via the longball. Oneil Cruz smoked his second leadoff home run of the road trip. After Omaha took the lead on a two-run homer by Freddy Fermin in the second, Bligh Madris levelled the contest with a solo shot in the fourth.

Zach Matson made his second career start and first for the Indians, surrendering two earned runs in 2.0 innings. Blake Weiman entered in relief and surrendered just one hit over 3.0 shutout frames before the Storm Chasers' comeback.

The Indians were held to one hit over the final three innings. Foster Griffin (W, 4-0) fanned three batters over 2.0 shutout innings before Brad Peacock (S, 2) shut things down in the ninth.

Indianapolis and Omaha will face off for the final time of the series tomorrow at 6:05 PM ET at Werner Park. In a rematch of Game 1, RHP Jerad Eickhoff (2-2, 4.58) will take the mound for the Indians against RHP Jackson Kowar (3-3, 5.80).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 5, 2022

Home Runs Not Enough for Indians in Saturday Night Loss - Indianapolis Indians

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.