Wright Returns, Scheduled to Start Today's Game

June 5, 2022 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - RHP Mike Wright, who posted a 7-5 record with a 3.40 ERA in 16 starts with the Charlotte Knights last season, was recently signed by the Chicago White Sox and will start today's finale against the Memphis Redbirds from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. this afternoon.

Wright, 32, began the 2022 season with Oklahoma City (Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) and compiled a 2-3 record with a 4.46 ERA in 10 games (six starts) over 34.1 innings pitched. He signed with the Dodgers on March 16, 2022.

A native of Bennettsville, SC, Wright excelled last season with the Knights -- especially in the month of June. In five starts in June, Wright posted a 4-0 record with a 2.78 ERA and was named as the Triple-A East Pitcher of the Month for his efforts. The 6'6" righty won his first three starts in the month and pitched at least seven innings in two of his five starts in June.

A product of East Carolina University, Wright first signed with the Chicago White Sox as a free agent on December 24, 2020 and spent the entire 2021 season in the White Sox organization. He had his contract purchased by the White Sox on August 16, 2021 after a solid stint in Charlotte. At the time of his promotion to Chicago, Wright was first in the league in ERA (3.40), fourth in strikeouts (90), tied for third in wins (7), first in batting average against (.202), first in WHIP (1.05), first in innings pitched (95.1) and sixth in win percentage (.583).

He appeared in 13 games with the White Sox last season and went 0-1 with a 5.50 ERA (18.0 innings pitched).

Wright spent the 2020 season with the NC Dinos of the Korean Baseball League and helped lead the club to the first KBO Championship in franchise history. He was originally drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the third round of the June 2011 First-Year Player Draft.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.