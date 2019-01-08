Pins & Pucks Scheduled for February 19

January 8, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign have announced details around the second Pins & Pucks event, presented by US Bank, to be held on February 19 at Big Al's in Ontario.

The three and a half hour event, which begins at 5:30 p.m., offers Reign fans and partners the chance to bowl alongside their favorite Ontario Reign players. The event includes two hours of bowling alongside a Reign player, in addition to dinner. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Hope Reigns Foundation and its charitable contributions throughout the Inland Empire.

Packages for the event start at $200, which includes bowling and dinner for one at the event. A private lane, which includes bowling for five, plus dinner and a Reign player's bowling shirt after the event, is available for $600, while a VIP bowling lane, which includes everything from the previous package, plus the ability to select a player on a first-come, first-served basis, as well as an event pin for all bowlers, is $850. All packages include the opportunity to bowl with a Reign player throughout the evening.

To sign up for the event online, please visit www.ontarioreign.com/pinsandpucks. Those looking for more information on the event can contact Jamie Coleman at 909-912-1096, or through email at jcoleman@ontarioreign.com.

The Ontario Reign are in the midst of their 2018-19 season, their fourth as members of the American Hockey League. For more information regarding upcoming home games, promotions and ticket offers, visit www.ontarioreign.com/schedule/, and to secure your seats with a Reign ticket plan, call 909.941.7825 or visit OntarioReign.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.