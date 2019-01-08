Minnesota Wild Recalls Eriksson Ek, Reassigns Murphy

DES MOINES, IOWA - Minnesota Wild General Manager Paul Fenton on Tuesday announced the NHL club has recalled forward Joel Eriksson Ek from Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League and reassigned defenseman Ryan Murphy to Iowa.

Eriksson Ek, 21 (1/29/97), was assigned to Iowa on Dec. 28 and recorded six points (4g, 2a) and 20 shots on goal during a five-game point streak, including two power-play goals and two game-winning goals. In 14 career AHL games, Eriksson Ek has recorded 15 points (8g, 7a).

The 6-foot-2, 208-pound native of Karlstad, Sweden, has tallied four points (1g, 3a) in 27 games with Minnesota this season, averaging 12:51 in TOI/game and ranks fifth on the team with 52 hits. Eriksson Ek has recorded 27 points (10g, 17a), 32 penalty minutes (PIM) and 209 hits in 117 career games with Minnesota. He was selected by Minnesota in the first round (20th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft and wears sweater No. 14 with Minnesota.

Murphy, 25 (3/31/93), was recalled by the Wild on Jan. 1 and appeared in two games with Minnesota. He has tallied 13 points (3g, 10a) in 27 games with Iowa this season. The 5-foot-11, 181-pound native of Aurora, Ontario, owns 42 points (8g, 34a) and 54 penalty minutes (PIM) in 174 career NHL games with Carolina and Minnesota.

Iowa battles the San Antonio Rampage Wednesday night, with puck drop scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

