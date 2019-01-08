Syracuse Crunch to Hold Coat and Glove Drive Presented by Cryomech

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have partnered with Cryomech to hold a coat and glove drive during the Jan. 21, Jan 25 and Jan. 26 home games.

Fans are encouraged to donated new or gently used coats and/or gloves to the Crunch office throughout January. Any fan that brings coats and/or gloves to the office in advance will receive one (1) complimentary ticket to a choice of the Jan. 21, Jan 25 or Jan. 26 game.

Fans may also bring coats and/or gloves on the day of the Jan. 21, Jan 25 and Jan. 26 games and receive one (1) complimentary ticket through the War Memorial Arena Box Office. Collection boxes will be in the lobbies.

All coats and gloves collected will be donated to We Rise Above the Street, a local nonprofit organization assisting the homeless in Syracuse.

Cryomech has been the world leader in cryorefrigeration for more than 50 years. Established in 1963, Cryomech has always been proud to call Syracuse home. We strive to provide our customers the highest quality cryogenic products manufactured anywhere in the world.

