$1 Tickets Available for January 15 Game

January 8, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release





The Charlotte Checkers today announced that they will offer tickets starting at just $1 for their annual 1950s promotion on Tuesday, Jan. 15, when the team hosts the Bridgeport Sound Tigers at Bojangles' Coliseum.

As part of Rolle Back Night, presented by Rolle Oral and Facial Surgery, the team will also offer hot dogs for $1 as well as 16 oz. sodas and small popcorns for 50 cents each. The game begins at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30.

The night's ticket pricing, which is either $1 or $2 depending on seat location, is based on pricing from the first professional hockey games in Charlotte that were held at the coliseum in 1956.

Discounted tickets can be purchased now via Ticketmaster or the Bojangles' Coliseum box office.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.