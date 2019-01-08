Heat to Celebrate 15 Season of Professional Hockey at Stockton Arena

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Heat will celebrate the 15th season of professional hockey in Stockton throughout the 2019-20 season.

The Heat will commemorate this milestone with a variety of initiatives, highlighted by an anniversary logo and a specialty third jersey, which the team will wear throughout the 2019-20 season.

"Fifteen years of professional hockey in Stockton is a testament to the interest and support that we have received from the city and the fans," said Heat CEO Brian Petrovek. "We're excited to be able to honor our history while also looking ahead to an exciting future ahead of us."

The 'XV' in front of a yellow lightning bolt and red flame pays homage to a decade-and-a-half of professional hockey at Stockton Arena - the bolt representing Stockton's Thunder era and the flame for the Heat's five seasons most recently. The new grey base is accompanied by the familiar red and yellow traditionally donned by the Heat and their NHL affiliate, the Calgary Flames.

Off the ice, the Heat will raise an arena banner, include flashbacks to significant dates over the previous 14 seasons, schedule themed giveaways and offer an official line of merchandise and accessories for retail and online sales. The Heat will also invite former team personalities back to Stockton Arena for puck drops and autograph sessions each month.

Additionally, fans will have the opportunity to vote for the top 15 players - including nine forwards, four defensemen and two goalies - and select the top 15 moments in Stockton hockey history.

Heat365 memberships will go on sale on Saturday, Jan. 12 for fans wanting to be a part of this historic season and year-long celebration of hockey's deep roots in Stockton.

