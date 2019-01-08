Checkers' Ovarian Cancer Awareness Night Is Saturday

January 8, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release





The Charlotte Checkers today announced that their annual Ovarian Cancer Awareness Night presented by Wix Filters will take place this Saturday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m.

For the first time in the five-year history of the event, the Checkers will wear special teal jerseys to help support the cause. Immediately following the game against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Bojangles' Coliseum, the game-worn jerseys will be sold in a live auction with proceeds benefiting Teal Diva, Teal Butterfly Challenge and Sherry Strong.

Fans can also support the cause by purchasing discounted tickets through a specific link at gocheckers.com/ovarian. For every discounted $16 ticket sold through that link, the Checkers will donate $5 to charity.

For more information, please contact a Checkers ticket representative at (704) 342-4423 or tickets@gocheckers.com.

