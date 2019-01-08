Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

January 8, 2019 - Major League Soccer (MLS)





HOCKEY

AHL

The Charlotte Checkers announced that they have signed defenseman Bobby Sanguinetti to an AHL contract. A three-time AHL All Star, Sanguinetti, 30, previously played for the Checkers from 2010-13. During that time, he posted 86 points (19g, 67a) in 127 games, which still stands as the third-most by a defenseman in team history. Additionally, Sanguinetti's 50 points during the 2011-12 campaign is a team record for a defenseman.

The American Hockey League announced the playing rosters for the 2019 Lexus AHL All-Star Classic presented by MGM Springfield, to be held January 27-28 in Springfield, Mass.

Each of the AHL's four divisions will be represented by 12 players. Rosters were determined by committees of AHL coaches, and all 31 AHL teams are represented by at least one All-Star.

WHL

Arizona Coyotes prospect David Tendeck of the Vancouver Giants comes up with the incredible save against the Medicine Hat Tigers:

NAHL

The Aberdeen Wings won a franchise record 12th straight game as they dominated the Bismarck Bobcats 6-2 on Saturday.

BASEBALL

International League

The Atlanta Braves announced the Gwinnett Stripers' coaching staff for the 2019 season. Manager Damon Berryhill (3rd season) will be joined by pitching coach Mike Maroth (1st season), hitting coach Bobby Magallanes (1st season), coach Einar Diaz (1st season), and certified athletic trainer Nick Jensen (2nd season).

FOOTBALL

CFL

The Edmonton Eskimos have released international wide receiver D'haquille 'Duke' Williams to pursue an opportunity in the NFL. Williams was set to become a free agent next month. Williams led the CFL in receiving in 2018 with 1,579 yards and he also added 11 touchdowns in his second season in Edmonton. Williams signed with the NFL Buffalo Bills.

IFL

Former Nebraska quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr. signed with the Nebraska Danger of the Indoor Football League.

Running back Kamal Cass, who rushed for more than 4,000 yards at NCAA Division II Eastern New Mexico, has signed with the Green Bay Blizzard.

NAL

Former Massachusetts Pirates head coach Ameer Ismail will be joining the Carolina Cobras 2019 coaching staff. After leading the Pirates to the top record in the NAL this past season (11-5) and winning the NAL Coach of the Year Award, Ismail has decided to move in a different direction with his career.

SOCCER

MLS

The LA Galaxy announced that the club has hired Guillermo Barros Schelotto as Head Coach. Schelotto, 45, joins the LA Galaxy after completing his third season with Boca Juniors, where he led the historic club to two Argentine Primera Division championships.

Toronto FC announced that Ali Curtis has been named as the club's new general manager effective immediately. Tim Bezbatchenko has departed his role as senior vice president, soccer operations and general manager to pursue another opportunity. Curtis, 40, joins Toronto FC after most recently serving as sporting director for the New York Red Bulls.

Columbus Crew SC today announced that it has named Tim Bezbatchenko as its President and simultaneously announced Caleb Porter as its Head Coach. Bezbatchenko is set to lead both the Club's business and soccer operations arms with Porter becoming the eighth Head Coach in Crew SC history.

BASKETBALL

G League

The Detroit Pistons announced today that Courtney Alexander has been named as an assistant coach for the Grand Rapids Drive, the team's NBA G League affiliate, and that Dion Glover is being re-assigned as a pro scout for the Pistons while tending to a family health situation.

Washington Wizards two-way forward Devin Robinson throws down monster dunks in a G League contest for the Capital City Go-Go against the Canton Charge. Robinson is averaging 20 points per game for the Go-Go this season.

Windy City Bulls forward CJ Fair pulls off miraculous tip-in at the buzzer to lift his team to a 120-1118 victory the Erie BayHawks:

LACROSSE

NLL

A diving goal by New England Black Wolves forward Reilly O'Connor also earns him a minor for goalie interference when he runs into Saskatchewan Rush goalie Evan Kirk: