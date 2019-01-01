Checkers Sign Bobby Sanguinetti to AHL Contract

January 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release





The Charlotte Checkers today announced that they have signed defenseman Bobby Sanguinetti to an AHL contract.

A three-time AHL All Star, Sanguinetti, 30, previously played for the Checkers from 2010-13. During that time, he posted 86 points (19g, 67a) in 127 games, which still stands as the third-most by a defenseman in team history. Additionally, Sanguinetti's 50 points during the 2011-12 campaign is a team record for a defenseman.

Sanguinetti spent the past two seasons in Switzerland, winning a league championship in 2016-17 and leading league defenseman with 11 goals last season. During his time in Europe, the native of Trenton, NJ, represented the United States at the 2018 Winter Olympics and recently competed in the Spengler Cup with HC Davos.

A first-round draft choice of the New York Rangers in 2006, Sanguinetti has amassed 225 points (57g, 168a) in 378 career AHL games with Hartford, Charlotte, Utica and Rochester. He has also appeared in 45 NHL games with the Rangers and the Carolina Hurricanes.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.