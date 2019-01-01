Coyotes Assign Pickard to Tucson for Conditioning

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have assigned goaltender Calvin Pickard to the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL) for conditioning purposes.

The 26-year-old Pickard was claimed off waivers by the Coyotes on November 29 from the Philadelphia Flyers. In 11 games with the Flyers this season, Pickard posted a 4-2-2 record with a 4.01 GAA and a .863 save percentage.

The 6-foot-1, 207 pound native of Moncton, NB was originally drafted by the Colorado Avalanche in the second round (49th overall) in the 2010 Entry Draft.

